Lawrence County first responders battle blaze at chicken barn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders in Lawrence County had to leave their Saturday night fundraiser in order to fight a fire that caused a chicken barn to partially collapse.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, Center Point Fire and Rescue — which was holding its Hamburger Steak Fundraiser — said crews were dispatched to a chicken barn fire along Newton Road.

The first unit on scene reported 60% of the structure was involved with flames and 40% had collapsed. Since the building was more than 16,000 square feet and the nearest water supply required a 7-mile round trip, officials said they issued a “county all call” was issued for tanker support.

According to the department, when the first engine from Center Point arrived, personnel immediately began suppression efforts. Then, after consulting with Aviagen, first responders directed their focus toward containing the blaze to the structure, limiting potential run-off, and cooling the two 1,000-gallon propane tanks on site.

Center Point Fire and Rescue said it received tremendous support from its neighboring departments, surrounding counties, and local utilities. For example, first responders from Southeast, Crossroads, Leoma, Iron City, Gandy, New Prospect, Lexington (Alabama), Lawrenceburg, and Lawrence County brought tankers and manpower; Giles County Fire and Rescue responded to New Prospect to stand by with a tanker; and Thompson Gas disconnected and moved the two propane tanks away from the structure, as well as assisted with removing other hazards.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 3, Center Point officials emphasized the fact that they were in the middle of their first fundraiser of the year when the fire was reported:

When the call came out 3 members were cut loose to respond with others staying to continue cooking and serving food. If there was ever an illustration of why we should not have to fundraise, this is it. Because of the call other people stepped up to help and we need to acknowledge them here. First is our wives and kids who were helping even before the call came out. (Let’s be honest, they were already running the show!) Second, is “Red” McDow and Road Superintendent Ryan Krick, both of whom stepped in to cook. Last but not least is Ray McDonald. Ray is a long-time member of New Prospect who was enjoying a meal supporting one of his fellow departments. Ray didn’t hesitate to put his fork down, take our tanker to the scene, and operate it for the duration of the fire.

According to Center Point Fire and Rescue, personnel spent at least six hours preparing for the fundraiser before spending another six hours at the blaze. Then, on Sunday, they were set to return to the department so they could clean up and make sure the equipment used the night before is ready for the next emergency.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or the total extent of the damage caused by the blaze.

