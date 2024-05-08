Lawrence County Commissioner Dustin Gabhart defeated in primary

One incumbent lost his seat on the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners during Tuesday's Primary Election, and new faces advance to the General Election for both county council and auditor.

Jeff McKnight defeated Dustin Gabhart to advance to the General Election. Republican McKnight is the most likely person to fill that seat on the Lawrence County commissioners board.

Voters also chose incumbents Rick Butterfield and Julie J. Hewetson to vie to retain their county council at-large seats. They’ll be joined on the November ballot by Scott Smith, who won the most significant percentage of the votes for county council at 17.69%.

Noah J. Browning, Brian Skillman, David Holmes, and Bill Raines were the county council challengers, but all received less than 12% of the vote.

Martha Arnold Turner defeated incumbent Paula Stewart in the county auditor race.

Lawrence County Republican voters also chose Erin Houchin, who will face Timothy Peck in the General Election for U.S. House District 9, and Democrat Valerie McCray will compete with Republican Jim Banks for U.S. Senate in November.

Seeking to be Indiana's next governor, Mike Braun won 46% of the vote in Lawrence County, with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch runner-up with 17.99%.

The Associated Press called the race for Braun the minute polls closed in the Indiana's central-time counties, at which time Braun had a double-digit lead over his five opponents.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Lawrence County, Indiana 2024 primary elections results