Lawrence County is among Tennessee communities benefiting from electric vehicle investment

Lawrence County’s economy is getting stronger and more resilient thanks to investments in clean energy technology, including electric vehicles (EVs).

Lawmakers from Nashville to Washington, D.C., should continue to advance policies that support this growing sector of our economy, thereby supporting the businesses that will create jobs and drive growth in my community and throughout the state.

Last year, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, Magna International, announced their plans to invest more than $790 million to build three new facilities in Tennessee — including one right here in Lawrence County. The stamping and assembly plant supporting Ford’s line of EV trucks will create 250 jobs in Lawrence County, with the total investment creating nearly 1,300 new jobs for hardworking Tennesseans.

This generational investment marks the latest development in Tennessee’s EV production capabilities and will further strengthen local economies while helping the United States build out domestic EV supply chains.

Clean energy investments are good for business and jobs

According to the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development, we have made significant progress to increase EV manufacturing in the state. During Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, more than $14.8 billion has been invested in communities across the state — and nearly 11,000 new jobs have been created or committed—through EV-related projects.

The benefits of investing in clean energy and related technologies like EV production and manufacturing go beyond direct job creation and the economic opportunities that our communities will experience as a result. Growing our clean energy sector and workforce will help support a range of local businesses and industries, including businesses operating in the retail, hospitality, and service sectors.

On top of that, all Tennesseans will benefit from mobility innovation, enhanced energy efficiencies, and long-term environmental sustainability.

For 75 years, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has worked to support and empower our business community to lead and grow. The recent commitment by Magna underscores our commitment to growing these businesses and increasing opportunities for entrepreneurs throughout the county.

Bipartisan cooperation will benefit the economies of all regions

Our organization is grateful for the leadership of Governor Lee and Sen. Bill Hagerty for supporting commonsense energy policies that enable the kinds of investments in clean energy and EV production that will continue to strengthen economies and reinvigorate our state’s workforce.

Moving forward, our elected leaders should continue to work with legislators on both sides of the aisle to ensure continued investments in EVs and clean energy that will support and strengthen local businesses throughout Tennessee and nationwide.

Ryan Egly

Ryan Egly is the president and CEO of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Electric vehicles in Tennessee: Keep investing in jobs and communities