Lawrence ban on plastic bags takes effect
Single-use plastic bags are now a thing of the past at Lawrence businesses.
Single-use plastic bags are now a thing of the past at Lawrence businesses.
Using a plastic cutting board can create thousands of small flecks of plastic, which can get onto your knife and into your food. But how harmful is that?
'The grandkids love crushing cans!' wrote one of this No. 1 bestseller's 14,000+ fans. 'Strong and long-lasting.'
Mifepristone, a drug that’s used in medication abortions, has been under fire since Roe vs. Wade was overturned. Here's the latest on what you need to know.
From eye masks to olive oil, celebrate Women's History Month by stocking up on great products from women-owned brands.
The gaming industry is facing mass layoffs.
Chips? Never heard of them.
How difficult will it be for someone to catch LeBron James on the NBA's all-time scoring list? Consider these fun facts.
Experts say consumers need to be skeptical of the advertisements they see online, especially when it comes to potentially manipulated images.
A 2021 study found that if farmers didn’t use pesticides, they would lose 78% of fruit production, 54% of vegetable production, and 32% of cereal production. At the same time, the way pesticides are delivered is not ideal: The only way to guarantee enough pesticide distribution is to spray too much. Along comes AgZen, a company born out of over a decade of MIT engineering research, with a new solution that uses AI to ensure that the plants get sprayed just enough, using real-time adjustments to optimize the use of pesticide.
Groq, a startup developing chips to run generative AI models faster than conventional hardware, has an eye toward the enterprise -- and public sector. Today, Groq announced that it's forming a new division -- Groq Systems -- focused on greatly expanding its customer and developer ecosystem. Within Groq Systems' purview is serving organizations, including government agencies, that wish to add Groq's chips to existing data centers or build new data centers using Groq processors.
While it’s a bit pricey, the Razer Blade 14 delivers almost everything you could want in a portable gaming laptop.
This Saturday, on March 2, 2024, Engadget turns 20. To mark the occasion, our team has prepared almost 20 articles about the tech industry over the past two decades, the products that truly made an impact and how tech has changed our lives.
We take a moment to appreciate some small details about our long-term Subaru WRX including fun lighting details and some superb front seats.
Cleaning your steering wheel should be a regular part of your car care routine. Not only does it keep your hands clean, it can make driving more comfortable.
X has updated its abuse and harassment page in January, and it has added a new section that explains its new rule against intentionally using the wrong pronouns for a person or using a name they no longer go by.
Forever chemicals will no longer be used in food packaging, thanks to a commitment from manufacturers. Here's what to know.
The growth potential for Cava's Mediterranean cuisine has investors craving more.
This spring-ready staple proves 'fashion doesn't have to be expensive,' one reviewer raves.
Microsoft's versatile Surface Laptop Studio 2 has dropped to its lowest price yet for a configuration with 32GB of RAM, a 13th-gen Intel i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.
Experts say that not washing your bath towels enough can leave you vulnerable to acne, viruses and other nasties.