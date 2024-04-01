Lawn care worker uses weed whacker to attack man stealing equipment, Texas cops say

A man was struck in the head with a weed whacker after he and four other men were accused of robbing a lawn care crew, Texas police said.

A group of men arrived in two cars and stole equipment from a worker’s vehicle on March 29 while he was weed whacking at a nearby property, according to an April 1 Facebook post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Video footage of the incident shows the suspects driving directly at the lawn care worker as he tried to intervene. Police said the suspects also displayed a gun.

The worker threw his weed whacker at the car, striking one suspect – a 23-year-old Houston man – in the face, causing him to fall out of the vehicle, the video shows.

“The suspect was kind of incoherent from being hit in the head with the weed eater,” Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Capt. Daniel Garza told KPRC.

The worker picked up the weed whacker and continued to chase the suspect before he fled on foot, video shows.

The suspect, found at a local hospital, suffered minor injuries, according to police.

He was arrested March 30 on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, court records show. His bond was set at $50,000.

McClatchy News reached out to the man’s attorney for comment on April 1 but did not receive an immediate response.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are searching for four other men connected to the robbery.

