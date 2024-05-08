These are the lawmakers who voted against tabling Greene’s measure to oust Johnson

The overwhelming majorities of both parties voted on Wednesday to protect Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from a conservative coup in the House, dealing a major blow to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who pushed forward with her effort to oust the GOP leader from the top job earlier that afternoon.

The chamber voted 359-43-7 on a motion to table Greene’s motion to vacate, preventing the removal resolution from hitting the floor for a vote. The final vote was widely expected amid bipartisan opposition to the ouster gambit.

But the vote could portend trouble for Johnson, who remains safe in his job for the time being, but who is now in the precarious position of being a GOP Speaker propped up by Democrats – which could earn him the ire of conservatives.

Forty-three members voted against blocking Greene’s measure to remove Johnson from his post – including 11 Republicans and 32 Democrats.

Here’s who they are:

Republicans

Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.)

Rep. Eric Burlison (Mo.)

Rep. Eli Crane (Ariz.)

Rep. Warren Davidson (Ohio)

Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.)

Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.)

Rep. Alex Mooney (W. Va.)

Rep. Barry Moore (Ala.)

Rep. Chip Roy (Texas)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (Ind.)

Democrats

Rep. Nanette Barragán (Calif.)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.)

Rep. Cori Bush (Mo.)

Rep. Greg Casar (Texas)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (Texas)

Rep. Yvette Clarke (N.Y.)

Rep. Gerry Connolly (Va.)

Rep. Diana DeGette (Colo.)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (Texas)

Rep. Maxwell Frost (Fla.)

Rep. John Garamendi (Calif.)

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (Texas)

Rep. Robert Garcia (Calif.)

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (Calif.)

Rep. Josh Harder (Calif.)

Rep. Jonathan Jackson (Ill.)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.)

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (Calif.)

Rep. Barbara Lee (Calif.)

Rep. Summer Lee (Penn.)

Rep. Robert Menendez (N.J.)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.)

Rep. Delia Ramirez (Ill.)

Rep. Pat Ryan (N.Y.)

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (Penn.)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.)

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.)

Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.)

Rep. Nikema Williams (Ga.)

