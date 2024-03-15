Lawmakers to vote Monday on overriding Dunleavy's veto of education bill

Mar. 15—Alaska lawmakers will meet Monday afternoon to vote on whether to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy's veto of a $200 million education funding package.

Dunleavy made good on a threat Thursday that he would veto the bipartisan bill passed by lawmakers if they didn't also pass his education priorities, including a temporary teacher bonus plan at a cost of $58 million per year and a provision to allow a board appointed by the governor to approve new charter schools.

Lawmakers said Thursday evening that they would likely be able to coalesce the 40 votes needed to override the governor's veto. Fifty-six of the 60 lawmakers voted to pass the bill last month; the votes were 38-2 in the House and 18-1 in the Senate.

In a news conference Friday morning, Dunleavy railed against what he called education "special interests," occasionally referred to himself in third person, called the school funding formula the "dilithium crystals of education" and repeatedly quoted from an Anchorage Daily News editorial published in February.

Dunleavy said he believes he has "a moral imperative" not to "kowtow" to the National Education Association of Alaska, the union representing more than 12,000 public education employees. The union's members have been some of the most vocal proponents of an increase to the state's spending on students, which has not changed significantly since 2017, despite significant inflation.

Lawmakers this year agreed to increase the $5,960 Base Student Allocation by $680, a figure called for by the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District last year to avoid significant cuts to its programs. That figure represents around half the funding increase that education advocates say is needed to make up for seven years without a significant increase in the formula.

Education Commissioner Deena Bishop said that while there hasn't been an increase to the BSA, there have been funding boosts through one-time federal grants allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bishop was an advocate for increasing the BSA while she served as superintendent of the Anchorage School District, but has changed her position after joining the Dunleavy administration.

Dunleavy said he would support an increase to education funding this year even if the bill remains vetoed, but refused to say what amount he would find acceptable. He also said it was time to move on to other issues for the remainder of the legislative session, including addressing the state's energy supply.

"I'm surprised by how many times he said, 'We're moving on,'" Rep. Justin Ruffridge, a Soldotna Republican, said after the press conference. "I'm surprised by that, a lot, because my sense is others don't feel that way."

Dunleavy said he would "cross the bridge when we come to it" on determining whether to veto any of the education funding eventually included in the state budget. Last year, Dunleavy vetoed $87 million in one-time extra education funding added to the budget by lawmakers. Legislators failed earlier this year to overturn that veto.

"Dunleavy doesn't go home at night and sharpen knives on the kitchen table at the mansion saying, 'I can't wait to use these,'" Dunleavy said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Reporter Iris Samuels reported from Anchorage and reporter Sean Maguire reported from Juneau.