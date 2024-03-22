Lawmakers say tracking informants in Ohio 'makes sense,' but it won't be easy

Ohio Rep. Bill Seitz said he's open to the idea of creating a statewide database to track the use of informants in criminal cases, but he said doing it will be complicated.

Some Ohio lawmakers, defense attorneys and Hamilton County’s top prosecutor say they’re open to the idea of creating a statewide database to track the use of informant testimony in criminal cases.

There’s less agreement, however, about how such a database would work and who would get to use it.

Questions about whether a statewide monitoring system is needed arose Thursday after an Enquirer investigation revealed that multiple homicide cases in Cincinnati fell apart after prosecutors relied heavily on informants.

In several of those cases, informants traded their testimony for plea deals in their own criminal cases, cutting years off their prison sentences.

The Enquirer found two homicide convictions that relied on informant testimony were later overturned. Another ended in a mistrial and three others with acquittals.

Ohio Rep. Bill Seitz, a Green Township Republican, said a system that tracks informants across jurisdictions could help prevent abuses by making it more difficult for criminal defendants to repeatedly cut deals in exchange for testimony, as some did in Cincinnati.

Seitz said the idea, which has been tried in several other states, has merit. But he said lawmakers would need to answer some hard questions before ordering law enforcement officials to create a database.

Who should have access to the database, he said, and how should prosecutors be punished if they don’t comply with the law?

“I don’t want this to be a stick to beat prosecutors with,” Seitz said.

Tracking system 'kind of makes sense'

He said he also doesn’t want the system to include confidential informants, whose lives could be endangered by disclosure, as opposed to informants who testify openly in court and, in many cases, receive some benefit in exchange for their cooperation.

Ohio Rep. Phil Plummer, a Dayton Republican and the former Montgomery County sheriff, said he shares Seitz’s concerns about exposing confidential informants. But he said a statewide database is “an interesting concept.”

“Tracking them kind of makes sense, if you have a bad one and he’s out creating problems and manipulating the system,” Plummer said. “I can see value to it, but I can also see risk.”

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, whose office prosecuted all the cases investigated by The Enquirer, said she’s “open to new ideas that improve the administration of justice.”

Melissa Powers

She said her office is studying new technology that would, among other things, track witnesses across criminal cases in Hamilton County. Such a system would, in theory, allow individual prosecutors who handle dozens or even hundreds of cases a year to share information about witnesses that might otherwise be missed.

Powers, a Republican, said she’s also willing to discuss the feasibility of sharing information statewide, but only if cooperating witnesses are protected.

“These ideas must protect the integrity of the process as well as ensure the safety of any citizen who comes forward as a testifying witness,” she said.

Powers’ opponent in the November election, Democrat Connie Pillich, said The Enquirer’s findings raise the possibility informants have been misused, sending innocent people to prison while the guilty went free.

Pillich called for “an immediate, comprehensive audit” of homicide investigations in Hamilton County. She also favors creating a statewide database that shares details about informants across jurisdictions.

“I support the concept,” Pillich said. “Prosecutors and defense attorneys should have access to the information.”

Connie Pillich

The risk associated with informant testimony is real, according to data collected by The Innocence Project and the National Registry of Exonerations. They found informants played a role in 20% of convictions that later were overturned because of DNA evidence and 15% of overturned murder convictions.

Who should have access to database?

Mark Godsey, director of the Ohio Innocence Project, said giving defense attorneys and judges access to an informant database is essential because too often they’re left in the dark about the deals prosecutors make with informants.

The Enquirer found several instances in which informants swore under oath they got no benefit from testifying, but months or weeks later they received favorable plea deals from prosecutors.

Godsey said a tracking system won’t bring more transparency to that process if it limits access to prosecutors, as state lawmakers in Oklahoma did when they created a tracking system in 2020.

“Databases are only as good as the information put in,” Godsey said. “There are a lot of wrinkles there.”

While a tracking system would be a good start, Godsey said, he hopes reform efforts don’t end with a database.

He said additional reforms should include a screening system of potentially “incentivized” witnesses, such as informants who receive plea deals in exchange for cooperation. He said Los Angeles County recently created a committee to evaluate the reliability of those witnesses before they’re permitted to testify in court.

“That should be the national standard,” Godsey said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: ohio lawmakers say tracking informants makes sense but won't be easy