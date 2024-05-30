Lawmakers set to end legislative session one day early; budget, tax cuts headline the debate

The Senate is pictured in session Thursday at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City.

The second session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature was expected to adjourn sine die Thursday afternoon, one day before it was required to do so by the Oklahoma Constitution.

And though normally the sine die of session — sine die is Latin for "without a date fixed" — is a chance for both lawmakers and state officials to catch their breath, thank staff and put the final touches on spending and policy issues for the next year, this year's legislative session was filled with an extraordinary amount of Republican infighting and power struggles between the governor's office and the Legislature.

In addition, the legislative session became the capstone to a yearlong debate over income tax cuts and only a handful of significant policy issues — all framed against an upcoming presidential election this fall.

"It's been a helluva ride," said one legislative staff member, who asked not to be identified. "And it got worse as the session went on."

What happened in the final hours of the legislative session

Thursday afternoon, both the House and Senate passed several last-minute budget bills and a handful of policy related issues. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, both chambers were still in session, but both House and Senate leaders said they expected to end the session by 5 p.m. Under the Oklahoma Constitution, the Legislature is required to adjourn by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 31.

Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat said he thought the session was very successful. Treat pointed to Legislature's adoption of conservative policies and the passage of a $12.5 billion state budget.

"I'm very pleased with how things turned out," Treat said.

Treat, who is completing his tenure as the Senate's leader and as a member of the Oklahoma Senate, said his caucus set goals at the beginning of session and delivered on those goals.

"We've hit all those markers of success, delivered the largest tax cut in state history through the grocery tax and provided a transparent budget process, kept $1 billion in cash free and clear from all other savings accounts and passed the Mason Treat Act," he said. "It's been a very successful and rewarding session — though a taxing one — but very successful. I'm very pleased."

Though Treat was quick to acknowledge the general public may not embrace the political fights between chambers and the public rancor involved in the process, he praised the Senate's record of bipartisan effort in "getting things done" and passing substantial legislation.

"You see the fighting," he said. "But the differences between here and in D.C. is we actually like each other and we're getting things done."

Democrats called the session a missed opportunity.

"The budget is, of course, our Number One priority. It's the one thing we're constitutionally required to do when we're in session," Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd said. "And this year it has been different and we believe, unfortunately, it was a missed opportunity even with the new system."

Floyd praised the Senate leadership's efforts to make the budget process more transparent, but said the Senate missed an opportunity to protect the initiative petition process. "We had the opportunity to protect the voice of the people, and we missed that opportunity when the bill was run," she said.

Floyd was speaking about House Bill 1105, which extends the protest period on initiative petitions from the current 10-day time frame to 90 days.

Democratic leaders say they were left out of budget conversations

Like her colleagues in the Senate, House Minority Leader Cindy Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said the FY 25 budget did not prioritize the needs of working Oklahoma families. Republicans, Munson said, put the governor's priorities first: putting $20 million in the Governor's Quick Action Closing Fund that has little oversight or accountability, tribal litigation fund to continue fighting with tribes, attacking our judiciary by keeping judicial salaries below the regional average, and creating an unnecessary business courts task force.

"This budget missed opportunities to make significant investments in child care, mental and behavioral health care, and public education," Munson said. "With record savings, we could have put more money back into the pockets of everyday, working Oklahomans by modernizing the Sales Tax Relief Credit, but instead, put more public tax dollars into private schools and private businesses."

Munson also criticized the way the budget was developed, saying Democratic leaders were left out of the conversation, which kept many priorities important to Oklahomans out of the budget.

"While the process has been more transparent than in the past, improvements to be more inclusive and balanced are necessary to truly address the challenges of our state," she said. "My hope is that with new leadership on the horizon, we will find ways to work together to ensure the needs of everyday Oklahomans are met through our state budget."

Echoing Floyd, former state Rep. Joe Dorman, the executive director of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, said lawmakers had every opportunity to do the right thing, by passing House Bill 1028, which would have ended the use of corporal punishment on children with certain disabilities.

“We gave the Legislature, specifically the Oklahoma House of Representatives, every opportunity to do the right thing,” Dorman said during a press conference on the fifth floor of the Capitol building Thursday afternoon. “By even the most conservative count, there are enough bipartisan votes in the House to have passed the bill. Sadly, the leadership team of the House refused to bring the bill up, killing it in the proverbial "smoke-filled room.”

The version of HB 1028 representatives would have considered had already passed the Oklahoma Senate by a healthy margin. All that was left was two separate votes, one to accept the Senate amendments to the bill and then a vote on final passage, to send the bill to Gov. Stitt’s desk. Failure of the House leadership to allow the votes has again made Oklahoma “a national embarrassment,” Dorman said.

