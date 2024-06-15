Lawmakers seek PRC rehearing to ensure northwestern NM recovery

Jun. 14—Lawmakers want to get involved in a matter handled by state regulators they believe affects economic recovery in San Juan County.

It was a long road to fully shut down the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in northwestern New Mexico. The facility's full decommission in 2022 meant substantial tax revenue and job loss for those communities, and the state promised to help with recovery through the Energy Transition Act.

The law required energy resource replacements in the affected school district, which is the Central Consolidated School District, or CCSD.

The Public Service Company of New Mexico was working to meet its ETA obligation after the 2022 San Juan plant closure through a proposed solar and battery storage facility — the Rockmont Solar Project — in CCSD, but the project fell through in 2023.

Later, PNM asked state regulators at the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission for permission to set up a similarly sized solar project in Rio Rancho, dubbed the Quail Ranch Solar Project.

The utility never labeled it as a replacement for the CCSD project.

However, staff with the PRC did. During a hearing considering PNM energy requests, including the Rio Rancho solar proposal, staff said the project could act as a direct replacement. The interpretation stirred a storm of disagreement with environmental and Indigenous activists and residents of northwestern New Mexico.

About two weeks after people expressed discontent at a PRC meeting with the idea of the Rio Rancho project replacing the CCSD commitment, commissioners released their final order on the matter. They said they didn't agree with their staff's beliefs, which they labeled as "unnecessary and incorrect."

The PRC approved the Rio Rancho solar project but specified in their final order that it "does not serve as a direct replacement for the Rockmont Solar Project or as a specific replacement resource for the San Juan Generating Station."

That didn't appease everyone.

New Energy Economy on Thursday filed a request on behalf of eight state legislators who want to intervene in the PRC case. The lawmakers also asked the PRC to reopen the record and hold a rehearing on the matter.

"My understanding was that PNM would honor its obligations to invest in clean energy and battery storage resources for the economic development of San Juan," Rep. Anthony Allison, D-Fruitland, said in a statement. "The legislative purpose of the location requirement for replacement power resources in the ETA was so that our community could benefit. ..."

PNM had other energy bids that would've served its legal compliance to CCSD, according to the motion for invention and a rehearing.

"In this case, PNM misled the commission by omitting the fact that the replacement power resources requested herein do in fact supplant the defaulted Rockmont project and are SJGS replacement resources," the filing read.

The PRC has about 20 days to approve or deny the motion. If state regulators don't do anything, it's denied.