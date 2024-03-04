Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Pennsylvania in Congress voted Feb. 23-29

Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed these measures: the Justice for Murder Victims Act (S. 3859), to ensure that homicides can be prosecuted under federal law without regard to the time elapsed between the act or omission that caused the death of the victim and the death itself; and the Victims’ VOICES Act (S. 3706), to clarify that restitution includes necessary and reasonable expenses incurred by a person who has assumed the victim’s rights.

The House also passed these measures: a bill (H.R. 5426), to require the Small Business Administration to provide a link to resources for submitting reports on suspected fraud relating to certain COVID-19 loans; the Service-Disabled Veteran Opportunities in Small Business Act (H.R. 3511), to require training on increasing contract awards to small business concerns owned and controlled by service-disabled veterans; and the SBA Rural Performance Report Act (H.R. 5265), to require a report on the performance of the Office of Rural Affairs.

HOUSE

NUCLEAR POWER: The House has passed the Atomic Energy Advancement Act (H.R. 6544), sponsored by Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., to make a variety of changes to federal policies, including easing Nuclear Regulatory Commission regulations, with the goal of speeding the development of advanced nuclear energy technologies. Duncan said the bill “contains numerous, sensible regulatory reforms and market incentives that will empower the nuclear industry to provide affordable, resilient, reliable, and responsible power for Americans.” The vote, on Feb. 28, was 365 yeas to 36 nays, with 1 voting present.

YEAS: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick R-Bucks; Mike Kelly, R-Butler; Dwight Evans, D-Philadelphia; Chrissy Houlahan, D-Chester; Madeleine Dean, D-Montgomery; Scott Perry, R-York; Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia; Matt Cartwright, D-Lackawanna; Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster; John Joyce, R-Blair; Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington; Glenn Thompson, R-Howard; Dan Meuser, R-Luzerne; Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Delaware; Chris Deluzio, D-Allegheny

NOT VOTING: Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh

NAYS: Rep. Summer Lee, D-Allegheny

CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The House has passed the Extension of Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act (H.R. 7463), sponsored by Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, to provide funding, through March 8, for one group of federal agencies, including agriculture, energy, and military construction; and funding through March 22 for most other federal agencies. Granger said the extensions were needed to give Congress enough time to finish drafting and reviewing legislation for full-year appropriations. A bill opponent, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said rather than continuing to fund excessive levels of government spending, “we ought to pass single-subject spending bills. We ought to vote for the spending cuts that this country desperately needs.” The vote, on Feb. 29, was 320 yeas to 99 nays.

YEAS: Fitzpatrick, Kelly, Evans, Houlahan, Dean, Boyle, Cartwright, Smucker, Reschenthaler, Thompson, Meuser, Wild, Scanlon, Lee, Deluzio

NAYS: Perry, Joyce

TRIBAL SMALL BUSINESSES: The House has passed the Native American Entrepreneurial Opportunity Act (H.R. 7102), sponsored by Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., to authorize creation of an Office of Native American Affairs at the Small Business Administration. Davids said the Office would aid “successful entrepreneurship in tribal communities.” The vote, on Feb. 29, was 402 yeas to 16 nays.

YEAS: Fitzpatrick, Kelly, Evans, Houlahan, Dean, Boyle, Cartwright, Smucker, Joyce, Reschenthaler, Thompson, Meuser, Wild, Scanlon, Lee, Deluzio

NAYS: Perry

FUNDING FOR AIRPORTS: The House has passed the Airport and Airway Extension Act (H.R. 7454), sponsored by Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., to extend authorization of the Federal Aviation Administration’s airport improvement program through May 10. Graves said: “Failure to enact this extension is going to jeopardize aviation safety and will directly and immediately increase our national debt by more than $50 million a day.” The vote, on Feb. 29, was 401 yeas to 19 nays.

YEAS: Fitzpatrick, Kelly, Evans, Houlahan, Dean, Perry, Boyle, Cartwright, Smucker, Joyce, Reschenthaler, Thompson, Meuser, Wild, Scanlon, Lee, Deluzio

SENATE

FLORIDA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jacqueline Becerra to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Becerra was a federal government attorney for a decade, then, from 2004 to 2019, was a private practice lawyer in Miami; she has been a magistrate judge in the Southern District since 2019. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Becerra’s “experience in both criminal and civil matters has prepared her to serve with distinction.” The vote, on Feb. 27, was 56 yeas to 40 nays.

YEAS: Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

NOT VOTING: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

SECOND FLORIDA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Seymour Leibowitz to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. After being a government attorney for a decade, in 2012 Leibowitz took on his current role as a senior lawyer at the Braman Management holding company in Florida. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Leibowitz’s “significant litigation background in both civil and criminal matters ensure that he will be an asset to the district court.” The vote, on Feb. 27, was 64 yeas to 33 nays.

YEAS: Casey, Fetterman

GOVERNMENT LAWYER: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Hampton Y. Dellinger to be Special Counsel for the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) for a 5-year term. Dellinger was a senior attorney in North Carolina’s government until fall 2021, when he became an assistant attorney general in the Justice Department. A supporter, Sen. Gary C. Peters, D-Mich., said Dellinger “has demonstrated the utmost integrity throughout his career. He is willing to take on powerful interests for the public good and will lead OSC in an independent, nonpartisan way.” The vote, on Feb. 27, was 49 yeas to 47 nays.

YEAS: Casey, Fetterman

THIRD FLORIDA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julie Sneed to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Sneed was a private practice lawyer for most of the years between 1995 and 2015, when she was appointed to her current role as a magistrate judge on the Middle District. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., cited Sneed’s “deep ties to the Florida legal community, combined with her courtroom experience on and off the bench.” The vote, on Feb. 28, was 54 yeas to 44 nays.

YEAS: Casey, Fetterman

FOURTH FLORIDA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Melissa Damian to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Damian became a magistrate judge on the district court in 2021; previously, she was a federal prosecutor in the district and a private practice lawyer in Florida. The vote, on Feb. 28, was 77 yeas to 20 nays.

YEAS: Casey, Fetterman

IRS LAWYER: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Marjorie A. Rollinson to be the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) chief counsel. Rollinson worked for Ernst & Young as a tax lawyer for most of the time from 1987 to 2023; from 2013 to 2019, she was an official at the Office of Chief Counsel at the IRS. A supporter, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., cited her “decades of tax and management experience in both the private sector and the public sector.” The vote, on Feb. 29, was 56 yeas to 41 nays.

YEAS: Casey, Fetterman

ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS: The Senate has failed to override President Biden’s veto of a resolution (S.J. Res. 38), sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., that would have disapproved of and voided a 2023 Federal Highway Administration (FHA) rule temporarily waiving Buy America requirements for materials used in electric vehicle (EV) chargers. An opponent, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said voiding the rule “would result in more EV charging projects being built overseas, not less. It would undermine American workers and our nation’s ability to be global leaders in electric vehicles.” The vote to override, on Feb. 29, was 50 yeas to 47 nays, with a two-thirds majority required.

NAYS: Casey, Fetterman

MILITARY SALES TO TURKEY: The Senate has rejected a motion to discharge from committee a resolution (S.J. Res. 60), sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., that would have disapproved of the planned $23 billion sale to Turkey of F-16 military fighter airplanes. Paul cited various examples of Turkey violating its citizens’ rights, and said the U.S. “cannot proudly proclaim human rights to be at the center of our foreign policy while it arms a country that commits gross violations of human rights.” A resolution opponent, Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, cited an agreement with Turkey that it would be supplied with the F-16s if it supported Sweden and Finland joining NATO, and said “it is imperative to the United States, when we give our word on something, that we keep our word.” The vote to discharge, on Feb. 29, was 13 yeas to 79 nays.

NAYS: Casey

YEAS: Fetterman

CONTINUING APPROPRIATONS: The Senate has passed the Extension of Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act (H.R. 7463), sponsored by Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, to provide funding, through March 8, for one group of federal agencies, including agriculture, energy, and military construction; and funding through March 22 for most other federal agencies. A supporter, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the bill “would keep the lights on while appropriators complete their work and put annual appropriations bills on a glide path to becoming law.” The vote, on Feb. 29, was 77 yeas to 13 nays.

YEAS: Casey, Fetterman