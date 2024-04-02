Lawmakers can renew tribal compacts over governor's objection, Oklahoma Supreme Court rules

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday in a case where he challenged the Legislature's right to renew certain tribal compacts. Justices ruled the votes did not violate the state constitution.

Oklahoma lawmakers can renew state-tribal compacts over the governor’s objections, the state’s highest civil court ruled Tuesday in a long-awaited decision.

The state Supreme Court found the Legislature did not violate Oklahoma’s constitution or laws when lawmakers voted in July to extend certain compacts with tribal nations through 2024.

The legal fight over the future of the compacts turned into one of the state’s most heated political controversies last year and brought renewed attention to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s fractured relationships with tribal nations. Many tribal leaders had said the governor appeared unwilling to negotiate new compact terms and asked lawmakers to step in before the deals expired.

Stitt vetoed the Legislature’s original efforts to renew the deals, but lawmakers then met in a summer-time special session to override the governor. He immediately challenged the renewal laws in court, citing several reasons why he believed the extensions were void.

The court ruled against all of the governor’s arguments. The majority found the Legislature did not break any special session rules or infringe on the governor’s legal or constitutional rights when lawmakers passed the two compact bills, Senate Bill 26x and House Bill 1005x.

The latter covered tobacco-tax agreements while the former applied to the state’s three car tag compacts with the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations.

“We read S.B. 26x and H.B. 1005x as the Legislature offering the tribes the option to extend their compacts while at the same time preserving the governor’s general authority to negotiate and enter into new statutory compacts,” the court said in its opinion, written by Vice Chief Justice Dustin Rowe. Stitt appointed Rowe to the court in 2019.

'Unsurprising but welcome,' Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat says of ruling

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, who was named as a defendant in the suit along with House Speaker Charles McCall, described the ruling as “unsurprising but welcome.”

“We knew from the onset this litigation was unproductive and a waste of taxpayer money,” Treat said in a statement.

He added that he hoped state officials could “now re-shift our focus and attention to the important work of helping Oklahomans, which include our tribal partners.”

Neither McCall nor Stitt immediately responded to requests left with their spokespeople to comment on the ruling.

All of the court’s nine justices signed on to the ruling, though Chief Justice John Kane and Justice Dana Kuehn dissented in part. Kane did not specify which parts he disagreed with. But Kuehn wrote that she believed the Legislature can extend authority to the governor or take powers away, “but it may not micro-manage the governor’s execution of the authority it delegated to him.”

Stitt appointed Kuehn to the bench in 2021 and Kane in 2019.

The high court’s decision was widely expected to arrive much sooner, since the renewal laws at the center of the legal fight took effect Jan. 1. Several tribal nations opted in to the extensions and are now working to negotiate longer-term deals with the state before the clock runs out again in December.

There has been some progress. Stitt and the elected leaders of nine tribal nations have signed on to long-term tobacco tax agreements since the start of the year.

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

