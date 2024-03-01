Lawmakers reaction to the Maryland State House lockdown
Annapolis Police got a call of a threat to the State Capital around 5 p.m. Staff members, personnel community members were asked to shelter in place and listen to directions from law enforcement according to the Governor's office. Maryland State Police, Annapolis Police and Maryland Capital Police swept the State House based on the phoned-in threat. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/lockdown-lifted-at-maryland-state-house-after-security-threat