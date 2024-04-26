Lawmakers to propose antisemitism monitor for public universities in bipartisan bill

A new bipartisan bill is set to be introduced in Congress that would allow the Department of Education to set up an antisemitism monitor at public colleges and universities.

The move comes amid a wave of Pro-Palestinian protests at colleges across the country, and sponsors of the legislation say an antisemitism monitor is needed to protect Jewish students from discrimination. Schools would be forced to comply with the monitor, who would publish public reports of their findings, or lose federal funding.

Congressman Ritchie Torres on Friday issued a written statement of his support: "My office and I have spoken with countless Jewish students from campuses across America who feel deeply unsafe, purely as a result of their religious and ethnic identity. This is a blatant violation of Title VI and the federal government cannot allow this to continue unchecked."

The COLUMBIA Act, or the College Oversight and Legal Updates Mandating Bias Investigations and Accountability Act, would allow the federal Department of Education's Secretary of Education to appoint a monitor who would be tasked with "evaluat(ing) in detail the progress that a college or university has made toward combating antisemitism on campus and issuing policy recommendations to Congress, the Secretary, and state and local regulators as needed."

Torres, a Democrat, said he would co-sponsor the bill with Republican Congressman Mike Lawler.

Recent data shows incidents of both antisemitic discrimination and Islamophobic discrimination are up amid the Israel-Hamas war. The federal education department has launched several investigations into discrimination claims of both kinds at U.S. schools, Reuters reported in November.

The Council on American Islamic Relations says it has seen a huge spike in Islamophobia and hate incidents since the start of the war.

"A lot of people in the Muslim community reported that the time period felt a lot worse to them than 9/11," the group's staff attorney Zanah Ghalawanji previously said.

What's happening at Columbia University and other campuses across the country?

Recent upheaval over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war began at Columbia University in New York City when University President Nemat “Minouche” Shafik spoke in Washington about how the Ivy league college's plans to combat antisemitism on campus.

Following her testimony, angered pro-Palestinian students on April 17 launched a protest on the Columbia campus by pitching tents on campus grounds in what they call a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment."

They are demanding the university its sever ties to Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"We demand divestment and an end to Columbia’s complicity in genocide," reads a post from by Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine on X.

A pro-israel protester stands in the pro Palestian encampment on the campus of Columbia University in New York City on April 23, 2024.

The protest at Columbia has inspired pro-Palestinian students at the University of Texas in Austin, the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, Emory University and other schools to demonstrate on their own campuses.

Police across the nation have arrested hundreds of students and faculty protestors. Columbia University suspended students from their schools. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott employed Texas state troopers to arrest student protestors at UT-Austin And one university went as far as to cancel its its main commencement ceremony amid the chaos.

Contributing: Krystal Nurse, USA TODAY

