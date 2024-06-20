Lawmakers in no rush to respond to KS plan to lure Chiefs, Royals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A bill to try and lure the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals across state lines is sitting on the governor’s desk. Now, many are wondering: What is Missouri’s plans?

In 2019, Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a truce to stop pulling existing businesses across the border. Now, some officials in the Kansas City area are saying this battle over the Chiefs and Royals has restarted the “border war” but Missouri lawmakers say they are unlikely to respond at the moment.

“I don’t think it’s an immediate concern,” House Majority Leader Jon Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, said. “I think it’s something we have to keep an eye on, but the chances of them moving in the next six months, I don’t think, is really a possibility.”

Kansas lawmakers hope to entice the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to the Sunflower State by offering bonds to help pay for new stadiums.

“I think with what Kansas has done, I think it will have to be something near that size and scope to keep these professional sports teams here,” Patterson said. “I know many people that work at the stadiums; there are many people that benefit, the state and the municipalities benefit from the tax revenue. I think we’re seeing another state come in and show enthusiasm for taking the sports teams away that we should match that.”

Tuesday evening, the Kansas General Assembly sent the Sales Tax and Revenue, or STAR bond, legislation to the governor’s desk. The bill comes after Jackson County voters rejected a stadium sales tax back in April, which at that time got Missouri lawmakers talking.

“The people spoke and if you listen to the voters, you hear the voters of Jackson County, they will tell you this is not something against the Chiefs and the Royals,” Sen. Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City, said following the vote.

After the election, some pushed back against the idea of Missouri using public money to keep the teams in the state.

“I know of no path in the Missouri Senate where we’re going to any public funding of sports stadiums,” Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, said. “I think that would be resisted vociferously and extensively.”

Kansas’ legislation would allow bonds to pay for up to 70% of the stadium costs for both teams, paid back by sports betting and lottery revenue.

Patterson, who is expected to be the next House Speaker, said he spoke with Parson’s team about a future plan. While no team has promised to move over the state line, it’s something Missouri is watching closely.

“You’ll see an element of state involvement, whether that’s bonding or tax incentives,” Patterson said. “I don’t think it’s even possible for us to even have a special session right now, but I do think in six months and before the next session starts, we really ought to have a plan in place and work in the next session to execute that plan.”

Parson told reporters last week that he will work at both the state and local level, along with the teams’ leadership, but does not see a need at the moment for a special session. He went on to say he will spend his final months in office putting a deal together to make sure Missouri remains competitive.

