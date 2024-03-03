Lawmakers must continue support for Healthy Families Florida to keep children safe

Children paint on a wooden fence during a 2014 fundraiser for the Children's Home Society. The organization partners with Healthy Families Florida, for which funding is set to expire in 2024.

Across Florida, nearly half of families are struggling to afford basic needs — necessities as critical as food, housing and childcare. For many Northeast Florida parents and caregivers, the rising cost of living has become a crushing challenge. And when stress is high, so is the risk for potential danger.

Parental stress is one of the strongest predictors of child abuse and neglect.

More than two decades ago, Healthy Families Florida was created as a child abuse prevention program to support parents who are experiencing stressful life situations and provide them the knowledge, resources and confidence to nurture healthy relationships and environments for children to thrive.

Locally, Children’s Home Society of Florida provides resources for Healthy Families Florida throughout Duval, Clay, Baker and St. Johns counties. Last year alone, our Healthy Families teams helped more than 700 local families find stable footing, healthy routines and a caring network of peers to guide them through their struggles.

Prevention is not merely about avoiding crises — it's about fostering resilience. By increasing access to support networks and community resources, the programs of Healthy Families help fortify families with the protective factors necessary to weather life's storms.

So, how does it work? A Healthy Families team member from Children’s Home Society visits the family weekly. They bring toys, games, books and educational materials to help families through each new phase of a baby’s development. They learn about the families’ unique needs, address concerns regarding developmental delays, stress, routines and peer support.

Through the voluntary program, parents and caregivers receive a guiding hand, listening ear and a community to lean on. What’s even more amazing is that the program is 100% free to families.

The data speaks volumes: 99% of participants in Healthy Families Florida remain free of maltreatment during services and one year after program completion. Even more impressive, 95% of program graduates continue to provide safe, stable environments for their children three years post-program. This success emphasizes the importance of providing families with the support and resources they need to thrive.

None of this would be possible without the support of our legislators. During the 2023 Florida legislative session, funding was granted to improve the stability of the Healthy Families workforce serving children and families. But now, the funding is set to expire. If we don’t act now, how many families will slip through the cracks? How many children will suffer? This cannot happen.

Letters: Teachers enter classroom to educate children, not serve as armed guards

That’s why Children’s Home Society is requesting $2 million in recurring funds to continue and expand Healthy Families Florida’s efforts. This investment will enable our organization and its partners throughout the state to reach more families, provide them with the resources and tools they need to overcome adversity and — ultimately — keep more children safe and families together.

The Florida Senate included the $2 million request into their budget proposal earlier this year and on Monday evening, the Florida House of Representatives elected to join the Senate in supporting the $2 million request by adding it to the appropriations bill for the 2024 budget. This is a fantastic win for children and families throughout Florida.

Our work is far from over, however. We urge our lawmakers to continue supporting Healthy Families, recognizing the profound impact they have on our communities. Together, we can build a future where every child grows up in a safe, loving and nurturing environment — and that's a future worth fighting for.

Visit the Children’s Home Society of Florida’s Advocacy Center at chsfl.org/advocate to reach your local legislators directly and share this important issue.

Brian Crooke is chairman of the Children’s Home Society of Florida board of directors serving communities throughout Northeast Florida. He lives in Jacksonville Beach.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Struggling families need continued support from Florida lawmakers