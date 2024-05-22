Lawmakers look to expand public breastfeeding

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lawmakers at the Capitol are pushing to expand the Public Breastfeeding Anti-Discrimination Act to protect public expression of human milk.

Michigan became the last state to protect public breastfeeding in 2014 through bipartisan legislation called The Breastfeeding Anti-Discrimination Act, which had widespread support in the legislature.

The expansion will allow for breastfeeding in public places and would also include pumping breast milk.

The bill just passed out of committee.

