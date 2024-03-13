Lawmakers to headline community forum Friday

Mar. 12—Community members can get up to date about current issues with a briefing from four elected officials at a special event this Friday.

State Reps. Bill Falkner and Dean Van Schoiack along with Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson and St. Joseph City Councilman Randy Schultz will share information and answer questions at a forum organized by the League of Women Voters Northwest Missouri. The public is invited to the event, which starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Rolling Hills Library, Upper Story Room, 1906 A North Belt Highway.

The goal of the forum is to have a better-informed public and allow residents to get more familiar with their elected officials. Light refreshments will be served.