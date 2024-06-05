Lawmakers formally request Oklahoma AG investigate Ryan Walters' alleged 'ghost employee'

Rep. Mark McBride speaks May 30 during in the Oklahoma House of Representatives at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.

Five state lawmakers — all members of the House of Representatives' education committee — signed a letter Wednesday asking Attorney General Gentner Drummond to investigate the employment status of Matt Langston, a controversial administrator with the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Langston worked as campaign manager when state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters ran for state superintendent in 2022 and has been the department’s chief policy adviser since January 2023.

The letter, written by Rep. Mark McBride, the House Education Appropriation subcommittee chairman, notes that concerns have been raised "regarding whether Mr. Langston is, in fact, a ghost employee within the department." McBride emailed the letter to Drummond on Wednesday.

Phil Bacharach, Drummond's spokesman, confirmed the letter had been sent to the AG's office and said staff was reviewing the letter.

Letter asks attorney general to dig into specifics of Matt Langston's employment

In the letter, McBride asked Drummond to determine whether or not Langston is a current employee of the Education Department and, if so, what specific duties and responsibilities have been assigned to him. McBride also asked Drummond to determine if there is evidence of Langston's fulfillment of any assigned duties, including work records, attendance and completed projects.

McBride also asked Drummond to "determine whether Mr. Langston's connections with Vaught Strategies and Precision Outreach LLC constitutes the misuse of state tax dollars for the personal gain of Langston" and to determine if there are any discrepancies or irregularities in the documentation related to Mr. Langston's employment.

McBride said the request was necessary because of the ongoing concern with the management of the Education Department.

"It doesn't seem that the people of Oklahoma are getting answers to the questions that have been asked," he said. "They are getting partial answers. Bits and pieces. Let's stop tap dancing around the truth and get things out in the open."

"For months questions have been asked about having a ghost employee at OSDE and the use tax dollars for self promotion on national media," McBride said. He said the connection of the superintendent and his staffer to the groups hired to do the videos, book speaking engagements and with interviews by multiple national media groups continues to raise concerns, which need to be examined.

McBride's letter was co-signed by Reps. Rhonda Baker, Ronny Johns, Mark Cancuren and Danny Sterling, all members of the House Common Education Committee.

"An impartial and comprehensive investigation is crucial to ensure transparency and accountability within our state government," McBride wrote. "If it is found that Mr. Langston is indeed a ghost employee, appropriate actions should be taken to address this misuse of state resources."

Formal request latest in agency saga

McBride's letter is the latest chapter in a long-running drama at the agency. On two different occasions, McBride has invoked the subpeona power of the House of Representatives to extract information from Walters and the agency.

Public records show that Langston, considered Walters' chief adviser, is being paid about $10,000 per month. The agency said Langston's work was part-time work.

Langston was paid $113,500 in 2023 and has been paid $45,475 through April of this year, including a $2,600 “discretionary performance award” given on Jan. 12. Langston also receives state benefits despite his part-time status.

During the final hours of the 2024 legislative session, the House passed Senate bill 1122 on a 57-35 vote. That measure included provisions that forbid the state Education Department from using money under its control to secure media interviews or other public promotional purposes. Another section of the measure requires the agency not to decline, refuse participation in or choose not to apply for any federal grant funding that the agency had received before fiscal year 2023 without legislative approval.

The bill is currently awaiting a review by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt's office.

