Lawmakers should get an 'F' for ducking critical Oklahoma educational rule debate and vote

Oklahoma lawmakers failed when they did not give education rules a full public debate, Janelle Stecklein of Oklahoma Voice writes.

If Oklahoma lawmakers were being graded the way they just decided our public schools should be assessed, they would be deemed deficient.

They’d either be given an incomplete for not finishing their work or a big fat “F.”

Instead of giving 20 new education rules the full public debates the people of our state deserve, they sent them to the governor without having to take a stand.

The ducking of responsibility is cowardice at its finest.

More: Legislators' lack of action on Ryan Walters administrative rules is 'truly reprehensible!' | Opinion

It also falls well short of what our citizens expect when they vote for the lawmakers to represent their interests in Oklahoma City.

They want bold, decisive leadership and action.

The rules represent a fork in the road for every local school district. Some of these represent a considerable change from how we’ve traditionally operated.

They deserved a public discussion. We deserved to know the path forward our lawmakers envision for our schools.

One of these education rules has the potential to reshape how we accredit schools. It links state test scores to school accreditation status.

Walters’ State Department of Education argues that the rules will improve our education outcomes by changing how we accredit every school and adding increased accountability on districts whose students perform poorly on tests.

Under the rule, if less than half of students test at the basic level in reading and math, districts would face an “accreditation deficiency.” If a district doesn’t demonstrate improvement each year, they get dinged some more.

That means some schools could see a significant drop. There’s no explanation in the rules about the potential consequences. People fear it could lead to state takeovers or closures of districts.

Critics say the rule punishes schools with more disabled or impoverished students. After all, if you’re coming to school worried about what you’re going to eat for dinner or where you’re going to sleep at night, you’re not going to learn as well.

One adding new “foundational values” that focus on a “Creator” is downright goofy and doesn’t seem like it would have a place in our classrooms.

Another allows an uncommon assessment that most Oklahoma colleges don’t accept.

To their credit, a small committee of House lawmakers led by Republican Rep. Gerrid Kendrix did demonstrate considerable leadership.

Kendrix’s Administrative Rules Committee discussed and then voted on the education rules during a public committee meeting. The committee advanced every rule except the one dealing with the uncommon assessment to the full House for consideration.

Regardless of whether you agree with that outcome, it’s great that they did their job.

The rest of House members though then buried their heads in the sand and publicly pretended the rules didn’t need a vote.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said his Republican caucus, which holds a supermajority, decided not to take them up.

Our state Senate, which didn’t even vote on them in committee, didn’t give them full chamber consideration either.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said there was a “mixed bag” of opinions among Republicans about voting on the rules. He said that some of his members wanted to vote, but others were glad they didn’t have to.

Do our 149 locally elected lawmakers support Ryan Walters’ controversial vision for schools? What do Walters’ fellow Republicans see as our path forward?

Now, we’ll never know the answer because lawmakers spent their free time in the final weeks advancing bills that allowed them to score easy political points in an election year.

Did we really need a law that bans World Health Organization and United Nation mandates in a state and country that already doesn’t accept those? Did we really need a “Women’s Bill of Rights” defining gender? Did we really need a ballot measure amending the state Constitution to make it crystal clear that noncitizens can’t vote? News flash, noncitizens already can’t and don’t vote in Oklahoma elections.

More: Women don’t need a ‘Bill of Rights’ to define gender. We need policies that improve our outcomes. | Opinion

Educational outcomes are at the forefront of most Oklahomans’ minds.

We’re sick of being cellar dwellers in a subject area that has ripple effects across every facet of our state from home valuations to workforce development.

We have a lot of needs in Oklahoma.

One of those is leadership from our elected lawmakers.

We need lawmakers who are less focused on winning their next election or impressing lobbyists and who are ready to take the difficult — and substantive — votes needed to move our state forward.

We don’t need elected officials who hide their heads in the sand when it comes time to take controversial votes.

After all, we pay our lawmakers to make tough decisions, not to create campaign mailers.

One of their annual jobs is to consider agency rules. It’s a normally boring responsibility, but it’s critical because those rules have the force of law.

House lawmakers like to brag that they serve in the chamber closest to the people.

But instead of amplifying those voices, lawmakers punted.

They gave one man — Gov. Kevin Stitt — the unilateral power to decide our schools’ path forward.

Lawmakers should be ashamed.

Janelle Stecklein is editor of Oklahoma Voice. An award-winning journalist, Stecklein has been covering Oklahoma government and politics since moving to the state in 2014. Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma lawmakers get failing grade by refusing to debate education rules