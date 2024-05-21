Lawmakers discuss major bills, I-44 expansion, more at Neosho Eggs & Issues

NEOSHO, Mo. — The 2024 legislative session is over in Missouri – and now, state lawmakers are talking to voters about what passed – and what didn’t.

The “Eggs and Issues” legislative update series is wrapping up in Neosho. Five southwest Missouri lawmakers broke down bills they approved, including more than $700 million for I-44. That’s expansion of some on- and off-ramps at exit 18… and additional lanes of traffic.

“49 that’s all going to be improved. It’s going to go up to six lane road both directions and there’s also going to be some flyovers put in going north and south so be easier to get off on I-44 to access 49. And this is booming when it comes to trucking,” said MO Rep. Bob Bromley, R.

Lawmakers also approved a far-reaching education bill – addressing everything from early childhood education to more money for scholarships.

“Whether it’s public education, or private school or homeschool, I think everybody wins in this. And by that I mean educating an excellent education for our kids. Teacher pay was another thing that we changed in that and raise teacher pay. So I think that was a huge win,” said MO Rep. Ben Baker, R.

Meanwhile, another measure would crack down on sludge from meatpacking plants with certain pollution requirements.

“222 we have industrial wastewater. That’s been applied to our land without any testing and without any regulation. And so we want to just make sure that whatever is being applied to our farmland is safe not only for the farmer but also for the for the for our community,” said Sen. Jill Carter, R.

The Missouri legislature wrapped up its session on May 17.

