Lawmakers debate proposal as new report details concerning data surrounding domestic violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 2022 was the deadliest year for domestic violence in Nashville since 2010, according to a new report by the Metro Office of Family Safety.

One man wants to change this statistic by requiring offenders to wear a GPS monitor.

The Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence Protection Act unanimously passed in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Last month, the House Committee gave it the go-ahead as well.

Alex Youn hopes to turn tragedy into action and spoke to the Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, March 5.

“You all have the ability to make sure others don’t experience what my family has endured,” Youn said.

Youn is pushing for the Debbie and Marie Domestic Violence Protection Act; its name honors his mother, Debbie Sisco, and sister, Marie Varsos, who police said were gunned down in Lebanon in 2021 by his brother-in-law, Shawn Varsos. Shawn then shot and killed himself, according to investigators.

“We lived in a constant state of fear not knowing where he was or what harm he could do to my sister or our family,” Youn said.

Youn relives that day each time he presents their story to lawmakers.

Weeks before the murder, Youn said Shawn was arrested for strangling Marie to the point where she lost consciousness.

“He stalked us for weeks leading up to this moment to understand our schedules and the precise time to attack,” Youn said.

He said if Shawn was required to wear a GPS monitor, things may have been different.

Lawmakers are set to move this bill forward next month.

“I often wonder how things would have gone different if they knew he was outside waiting for them,” Youn said. “They could have called law enforcement, made a plan, secured their weapons, or had a chance to say goodbye.”

This case was studied for the report.

Gun dispossession, strangulation awareness, and GPS monitoring were noted as issues with the system.

Youn sent News 2 the following statement on the report:

The 2022 annual report by Nashville’s Domestic Abuse Death Review Team (DADRT) echoes what our family has been saying since Debbie Sisco and Marie Varsos were murdered almost three years ago: the system does not work for domestic violence victims. This is no surprise to our family. Many of these findings were researched and shared by our family to the Metro Office of Family Safety more than two years ago, which clearly demonstrated current laws, rules, and procedures were not followed. The report should place more emphasis on enforcing current laws and procedures rather than the issue of firearm dispossession, for instance. While the need for firearm dispossession was a factor in Marie’s case, fundamental protocol failures allowed the offender to feel undeterred in attacking my sister and our family. Nevertheless, we are pleased the report recommends GPS monitoring for DV offenders, which the state legislature is currently considering. Alex Youn, on behalf of the family of Debbie Sisco and Marie Varsos

