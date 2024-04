TechCrunch

Ola has let go its chief executive Hemant Bakshi, merely four months after making the appointment, and is cutting about 180 additional jobs, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The move from the Indian ride-hailing startup is aimed at "improving profitability," its founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal told employees in an email Monday reviewed by TechCrunch. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which counts SoftBank and Tiger Global among its backers, is undergoing a "restructuring exercise" to gear up for its "next phase of growth," Aggarwal, pictured above, wrote in the email.