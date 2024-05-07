Lawmakers agree to $45 million for emergency management during Monday budget 'summit'

Republican legislative leaders joined Gov. Kevin Stitt, a handful of Democratic lawmakers and about 20 members of the Capitol press corps for a budget summit Monday that featured a prayer and a great deal of political rhetoric about tax cuts but few actual budget agreements.

One bright spot: Both chambers said they would support the governor's call for a $45 million appropriation to fund emergency management operations to clean up from a series of tornadoes that swept through the state destroying businesses and homes in Sulphur, Marietta and Holdenville.

Monday's meeting, hosted by Stitt, was supposed to kick-start a state budget process that had slowed down. Last week the governor sent an email to House Speaker Charles McCall, Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat and the Capitol press corps inviting them to a meeting on the budget. Treat replied to the governor saying he would attend. He also forwarded the email to every member of the Legislature.

Monday, Stitt pushed lawmakers to come to an agreement. "The priorities are important to keep in mind," Stitt said. "Let's keep our expenses in line with our income. The second point is a tax cut. We should be able to give Oklahomans another tax cut."

For his part, McCall said the House was excited by "the enhanced interest" in being transparent. "I think we're very close on the budget," he said.

Sen. Greg Treat attends a budgetary meeting Monday at the Oklahoma Capitol.

Oklahoma Senate leader called the budget summit 'pretty much a press conference' for tax cut

On Monday, Treat said the meeting was supposed to be about negotiating a budget but was, instead, "pretty much a press conference" on the governor's — and the speaker's — call for a cut in the personal income tax. Treat said he did not expect to reach a budget agreement at the meeting but did hope to "fast track money for emergency management."

During the meeting, House Appropriations Chairman Rep. Kevin Wallace also pushed Treat to cut a deal on education funding.

House Speaker Charles McCall speaks during a budgetary meeting Monday at the state Capitol.

"We can do that, if you want to talk about a tax cut," Wallace said.

Treat replied, "Is this a press conference or is this the budget?"

"It's the budget," Wallace said.

While Stitt, McCall and others met around a large conference table, Democrat members of the Senate and the House sat in the audience. Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd and Sen. Julia Kirt said they attended the meeting to see what, if anything, would happen on the budget.

Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat speaks with House Speaker Charles McCall during a budgetary meeting Monday at the Oklahoma Capitol.

"I expect a lot of rhetoric," Kirt said.

Still, while the meeting was overall civil, there were moments when the tension among McCall, Treat and Wallace was evident. Echoing Wallace, McCall continued to push Treat on a tax cut. McCall said the House "was not moving" on its budget positions until an income tax cut was addressed by the Senate.

Treat's reply was terse: "If you want to talk budget, we'll talk budget," he said. "If you want to talk about revenue, we can have that conversation, too."

With just a few weeks left before the legislative session adjourns for the year, lawmakers have entered the crunch phase of the budget process. Monday's meeting offered few new insights into the budget but did bring all the players together in one place to talk.

Gov. Kevin Stitt attends a budgetary meeting Monday at the state Capitol.

Stitt said he was pleased by the effort. "I think we're all working very hard," the governor said. "I applaud the Senate and the House for this transparent process. I really appreciate it."

The 2024 legislative session will adjourn at 5 p.m. on May 31.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma budget summit talks tax cuts, but few agreements made