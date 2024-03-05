Lawmaker proposes shifting control of city-owned Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A south St. . Louis County Republican proposes a change in leadership at Lambert Airport.

St. Louis City is currently in charge of running the airport. Ten of the 17 members who oversee the airport are city representatives. State Representative Jim Murphy says there aren’t enough direct flights, which is causing business to leave.

He’s proposing giving the airport to a “regionally focused” management team. A spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones says that plan is not needed. Airport and business officials want to make $3 billion in upgrades. They’re waiting on airlines to agree on the plan.

