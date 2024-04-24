Lawmaker introduces bill to rename Rock Creek Park

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday that would rename Rock Creek Park.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced the bill that would rename the park to Rock Creek National Park.

Virginia Department of Transportation warning against fraudulent texts asking drivers to pay outstanding tolls

The renaming of the park would acknowledge the park’s importance for the country, tourists and for D.C. residents, according to news release from Norton.

“Rock Creek Park also deserves its place among the nation’s great historic parks,” Norton stated. “Rock Creek Park is a tourist destination different from our monument sites only in its creation by nature.”

The park is the third oldest federal park in the U.S. and it is also the oldest federally managed park, according to the news release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.