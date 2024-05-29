Lawmaker hit with $35,000 in payments for violation of Oklahoma ethics rules

Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, begins filing her candidacy paperwork on April 3. Pittman is running for House District 99. (Photo by Janelle Stecklein/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Ajay Pittman has agreed to pay the Oklahoma Ethics Commission $35,000 following a settlement agreement for ethics rules violations.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission on Wednesday released terms of the settlement agreement.

The settlement agreement says Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, used her campaign funds for personal use, in violation of ethics rules.

The settlement agreement says she improperly withdrew $17,858.52 from her campaign funds.

In addition, she inaccurately reported $30,000 worth of contributions in 2020 and $20,000 in 2022, the settlement agreement says.

Finally, she failed to maintain 2020 and 2022 campaign records in accordance with ethics rules, the settlement said.

“The Parties agree that the payment constitutes full compensation for all of the Commission’s claims against the Respondent including, but not limited to, personal use of campaign funds, improper withdrawal of campaign funds, inaccurate reporting, and failure to maintain campaign records,” according to the settlement agreement.

The funds must come from her personal account and not her campaign.

Pittman did not respond to a request seeking comment.

She was first elected in 2018 and is seeking reelection.

