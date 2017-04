Trout: Dear President Trump, We support you as our leader and our sons and daughters love you as their Commander in Chief. We are all united together cheering for you as you give the middle finger to all those Arabs in the Middle East. God Bless Your Navy, Your Army, Your Air Force, Your young Marines and your Bombs and Drones of Democracy and Freedom. And lastly, God Bless you in reflecting our highest and best standards of intelligence, honor, decency and love of God and Country. ~Voters of America