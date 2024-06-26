New law requires for placard farm-use vehicles in Virginia beginning July 1

Jun. 26—Virginia-side motorists who use farm vehicles are being asked to take note of a new law.

Effective July 1, anyone operating a farm-use-only vehicle in the Commonwealth will be required to display a Department of Motor-Vehicles issued permanent farm use placard on panel trucks, pickup trucks, and sport utility vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating under 7,500 pounds.

It is common across Southwest Virginia to see "farm use only" vehicles operating along secondary roadways, and sometimes even primary highways.

Farmers are being asked to make sure their farm-use-only vehicles are compliant with the new law by July 1. Agencies that are asking farmers to take action now to ensure compliance include the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and the Virginia DMV

As of July 1, the new placards must be displayed on the front and back of vehicles at all times. A first violation of the new law is punishable by a fine of not more than $250, a second or subsequent violation shall constitute a traffic infraction punishable by a fine of $250.

The change was approved by lawmakers in 2023 with a one-year grace period for vehicle owners. That grace period is now about to end.

"We are hopeful that the 12-month grace period has allowed farmers the necessary time to familiarize themselves with these farm use tag changes," Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary Settle said in a news release. "State police looks forward to working with the farming community to gain full compliance and ensure all vehicles have their proper tags on display."

Placards cost $15 and are good for the lifetime of the farm use vehicle.

Unofficial farm use tags will no longer be acceptable after July 1, according to the Virginia State Police.

"As farm vehicles are key to agricultural productivity, it is important that Virginia farmers can continue to use them in their operations while preventing farm use tags from being used on other vehicles inappropriately," Virginia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Joseph Guthrie added. "We hope those who have not already done so will apply for their DMV-issued permanent farm use tag today."

Anyone who owns or leases an eligible farm use vehicle must return the application form to their local DMV office and pay the $15 fee. In Tazewell County, the DMV office is located in the Tazewell Mall shopping plaza near the Tazewell County Public Service Authority offices.

An additional $15 may be required if the owner does not already hold a title for the vehicle. When applying for the new card, information must be provided related to the farm location, size, and commodities, along with signed statements confirming its exempt use and that the vehicle is insured. The placards are non-transferrable and must be returned to the DMV within 30 days of the vehicle being sold or no longer used for exempted purposes.

Unregistered farm use panel trucks, pickups trucks, and sport utility vehicles obtaining a DMV placard must meet certain conditions. They include: — Used exclusively for agricultural or horticultural purposes on lands owned or leased by the vehicle's owner, and not operated on or over any public highway except for specific purposes. — Used by the farm owner or lessee on a seasonal basis in transporting farm produce and livestock along public highways for a distance of no more than 75 miles or to a storage house, packing plant or market. — Owned by a farm owner when the vehicle is operated or moved along a highway for no more than 75 miles between a sawmill or sawmill site and their farm to transport sawdust, wood shavings, slab wood, and other wood wastes. — Drawn by a farm tractor, used by a farmer, their tenant, agent, or employee or a cotton ginner, peanut buyer, or fertilizer distributor to transport unginned cotton, peanuts, or fertilizer owned by the farmer, cotton ginner, peanut buyer, or fertilizer distributor from one farm to another, from farm to gin, from farm to dryer, from farm to market, or from fertilizer distributor to farm and on return to the distributor. — Making a return trip from any marketplace, transporting back to a farm ordinary and essential food, including procuring a meal for a farmer or his employees, and other products for home and farm.

