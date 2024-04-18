Law expert breaks down podium audit, next steps for Sixth Judicial Circuit prosecutor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The audit into Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ purchase of a $19,029.25 podium is out, but there’s still more work the Sixth Judicial District prosecutor has to do.

Seven potential noncompliances with state law were found in the audit.

“Which is very concerning, and that’s why we believe the attorney general and the prosecutor down there should take a second look at this,” said Billy Cook with the Democratic Party of Arkansas and a candidate running for House District 19.

Arkansas government officials answers questions about podium audit

Some of the areas of noncompliance include the business expense justification statement not being created by the governor’s office staff on the day of the podium purchase and the bill of lading being shredded.

“Six of the alleged noncompliances are related to the GABPL,” said Miguel Rivera, assistant professor of criminal justice at John Brown University.

The Arkansas Legislative Auditors believe the General Accounting and Budgetary Procedures Law (GABPL) applies to the governor’s office.

Rivera says GABPL is a program where people fill out forms and record purchases for the state.

“It’s also an accounting system so that they account for things properly,” Rivera said.

However, the attorney general has a different opinion.

He believes the governor is a constitutional officer, meaning she doesn’t have to comply.

Cook says they want the nonpartisan audit findings to be investigated.

“I hope that justice is done. I hope that the taxpayers are done right by this,” Cook said.

The audit is now in the hands of the Sixth Judicial District prosecuting attorney.

Rivera says the prosecutor may charge those who were engaged in the process of buying the podium.

“It’s more than one person. I doubt seriously if the governor would be charged,” Rivera said.

A statement sent to KNWA/FOX24 by State Rep. Steve Unger says “An innocent mistake by an inexperienced staff member was compounded by a lack of humility to admit a mistake and created this totally avoidable self-inflicted wound.”

Cook says if this was an everyday Arkansan, they would be fired or in handcuffs by now.

“Should be a reminder to us all that no one, no matter who they are or what position they hold, is above the law,” Cook said.

Rivera says although it is difficult to predict how people will vote, he doesn’t think the podium audit situation will impact the November elections.

