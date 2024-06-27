Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics travels through Cambridge

J.J. Hoover with the Noble Correction Institution (left) runs with local athlete D.J. Hall as he carries the Special Olympics torch.

CAMBRIDGE − The Special Olympics Torch made its way through Guernsey County on Wednesday, as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ohio.

The torch made its way to the Stop 9 Church Church of Christ in Byesville with help from Noble County first responders. It then traveled to the offices of the Guernsey County Board of Developmental Disabilities before meeting members of the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office at the Cambridge Municipal Court building.

Members of the Guernsey Eagles and their families waited at the Guernsey County courthouse as the group of runners were escorted down Wheeling Avenue by members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the sheriff's office. Included in the escort was Licking County Sheriff's Deputy Karen Dunlap, driving the specially dedicated Autism Awareness cruiser.

The Licking County Sheriff's Office helped escort the torch runners in their Autism Awareness vehicle.

After a group photo, the torch traveled around the courthouse square with the help of four local athletes, Sean Lemley, Adam Finch, DJ Hall and Jason Hall.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is a campaign aimed at raising money and awareness for Ohio Special Olympics. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tim Cunningham, the goal is to provide funding that allows for health education, sports programs and leadership opportunities for Special Olympics athletes and those served by local boards of developmental disabilities.

The run was started in 1981 and currently spans 71 different routes covering 176 miles. In 2024, more than 600 first responders and athletes registered to take part in the run. This was the first year that community members were also invited to partake in carrying the flame.

The group set a goal to raise $100,000. As of the time of Wednesday's run, they had reached $91,300. Sgt. Cunningham expects to raise the remaining $10,000 within the week.

Allie Cunningham runs down Wheeling Avenue carrying the Special Olympics Torch with local first responders before passing it to Guernsey County athletes at the courthouse. This is the first year community members were invited to participate in the run.

After being celebrated in Cambridge, the torch continued through Ohio stopping in Zanesville, Clermont County, Medina, Creston, Orrville and finishing the day in Wooster.

Those interested in learning more about the torch run, or donating to the campaign can visit the groups' Facebook page or https://ohiotorchrun.org. Individuals with photos from the run are encouraged to tag them with the hashtag LETR on social media.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Law enforcement assist with Special Olympics Torch Run