Law enforcement shot Larimore homicide suspect twice; his condition remains unknown

Mar. 26—GRAND FORKS COUNTY — A homicide suspect who is alleged to have fired on a law enforcement vehicle, declined requests to surrender and made a motion toward his waist was hit twice by gunshots fired by officers, according to an update provided Tuesday by the Grand Forks Sheriff's Office.

The

incident occurred Saturday, March 23, in Larimore

, a town approximately 30 miles west of Grand Forks. Some details were available later that evening, but further information was not released until late Tuesday morning, March 26.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to 502 W. Eighth St. at 1:24 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. A woman had reported witnessing someone being shot at the residence.

Two deputies and multiple North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were already in Larimore and responded immediately, according to the sheriff's office's updated release. They learned a suspect shot at a male and female in the residence, striking the male before the female fled the scene to report the crime.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Troy R. Larson, who lives at the residence. The man who died was identified as 64-year-old Jamey Holweger.

The updated release says the men are relatives, but does not specify their relation.

Law enforcement already on scene were joined by the regional SWAT, negotiations and UAS teams. Larson was instructed to peacefully surrender, but did not respond to the commands, the release said.

The SWAT team breached the entrance of the residence so a drone could be flown in. Larson hit the drone out of the air, according to the release.

When the SWAT vehicle breached a window, Larson allegedly fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, while officers were inside. Requests for a peaceful surrender were made repeatedly throughout this encounter, the release said.

An irritant was deployed into the residence in an attempt to get Larson to come outside. When he did, something was observed weighing down the pocket of his bathrobe — though the release doesn't specify what the object was.

Given repeated commands to keep his hands in the air, Larson allegedly began lowering them, but complied when ordered again. Larson allegedly became non-complaint, though, facing away from officers, lowering his hands and reaching toward his pocket.

Grand Forks County Sheriff Sergeant Ryan Wadlow fired one round from his agency-issued AR-15 and struck Larson in the back, the release said. At the same time, an unnamed deputy from the same agency deployed a 40mm direct impact round, which also struck Larson in the back.

Even after being shot, Larson refused to comply with commands, the release said. Eventually, he was secured in handcuffs and treated by SWAT paramedics on scene before being transported to Altru.

The release, issued at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday, said Larson's current condition is unknown.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating this incident in its entirety and will be responsible for any subsequent criminal charges.

"Officers take any threats of violence and acts of violence very seriously," the release said. "Individuals who shoot others and shoot at law enforcement will be given very clear instructions on how to be taken into custody safely. Sudden and non-compliant movements will be addressed appropriately to ensure the safety of officers and innocent bystanders."