Law enforcement searching for Georgia man on the run, charged with ‘violent aggravated assault’

A South Georgia man is at the center of a multi-agency law enforcement search, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Timothy Dean Melton is wanted in connection to a violent aggravated assault from Thursday morning.

However, they have not found him yet. The sheriff’s office said patrol units and investigators were looking for Melton around the 2900 block of Mitchell County Line Road and a perimeter had been set up.

Tracking dogs, drones and the Georgia State Patrol Aviation unit were on the scene attempting to find him.

Anyone with information about Melton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

