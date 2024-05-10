Law enforcement search for break-in suspect in Fairview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says they’re on the search for a suspect in an alleged break-in of a home in Fairview.

Despite the ongoing law enforcement activity, officials said the search area is fairly small and that there is no immediate danger to the greater public.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed to KOIN 6 News Thursday afternoon that deputies have contacted several neighbors in the area to inform them of the police activity, with the investigation also resulting in the closure of Bridge Street near Northeast 228th Court.

By early Thursday evening, a KOIN 6 News videographer saw a large law enforcement presence in the area, including many patrol units and armed SWAT-style vehicles. Neighbors also told KOIN 6 they saw drones and law enforcement setting up a perimeter.

At around 7:31 p.m., the sheriff’s office said they were still searching for the suspect in the same area and that there was still no danger to the public. However, they could not give further details, saying it was still an active investigation.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this article if more information becomes available.

