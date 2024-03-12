Law enforcement at scene of Gates Co. barricade situation

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a barricade situation in Gates County, North Carolina Monday evening, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Gates County and Hertford County sheriff’s offices, along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, are at the scene.

People are asked to stay away from U.S. Route 13 South and Barfield Road, as the Gates County Sheriff’s Office said this is still an active situation and details are limited at this time.

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office said it would have more information about the incident once it is resolved.

