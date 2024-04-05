Law enforcement responds to incident on Southern Miss campus

HATTIESBURG — Multiple law enforcement and public safety agencies in Hattiesburg responded to an unknown incident at the University of Southern Mississippi Friday afternoon.

An Eagle Alert was sent out at 1:10 p.m. to the campus community asking people to avoid the area near the parking garage off West Fourth Street. Another Eagle Alert sent at 2:31 p.m. confirmed that the incident was resolved, and that the parking garage will remain closed. The parking garage was reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

Southern Miss communications added that there is no longer a threat to campus and the incident remains under investigation.

Hattiesburg police and fire departments and Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with the incident.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

