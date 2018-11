(Reuters) - Law enforcement was responding on Friday to active shooter situation at a high school in North Carolina, local media reported.

The situation was unfolding at Topsail High School in the unincorporated town of Hampstead, North Carolina, reported WECT, a television station in Wilmington.

A Pender County dispatcher told Reuters that deputies were responding to a situation at a local high school, but could not elaborate.





