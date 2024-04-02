Law enforcement recovers more than 100 grams of methamphetamines after traffic stop

CAMBRIDGE − A Cumberland woman faces multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop last week on John Glenn Highway.

Jammie Benson, 39, has been charged with aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both second degree felonies, as well as aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs, all third-degree felonies.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden, deputies initiated the stop on a truck, assisted by a K-9 from the Cambridge Police Department, where suspected methamphetamine was seized and Benson was taken into custody.

Detectives then executed a search warrant at a local hotel where Benson was staying. They discovered a large amount of suspected meth and drug-related materials.

The following day Guernsey County corrections officers found additional suspected meth that Benson was attempting to conceal.

In all, more than 100 grams of suspected meth was recovered.

Benson's preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. April 8. in Cambridge Municipal Court.

