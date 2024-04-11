Law enforcement raid 3 locations after complaints of illegal gambling

Law enforcement officers served search warrants at three locations in Auglaize County after complaints about illegal gambling.

Michaeleen Leiss has been to Grand Lucky Gambling.

>> Only trauma center in Greene County to close

“I did win one jackpot,” Michaeleen Leiss said.

She was trying to get lucky again on Wednesday but was “shocked” when she learned it was temporarily closed after a raid.

Law enforcement also raided two other locations nearby: Moon City Gaming and Lucky 7.

Stephanie Potts works at Lucky 7 and said she saw it happen.

“About seven undercover out there, the parking lot was full of police officers,” Potts said.

She also saw officers haul the machines inside away.

“They left with two U-Hauls and another U-Haul came back for the rest of the stuff,” she said.

Chase Voisard is the owner of Ace Cuts Barbershop next door to Grand Lucky.

>> Strip club advertising truck slams into 100-year-old Kettering home; Driver charged with OVI

He saw the same thing as Potts.

“10-12 machines they took out of there,” Voisard said.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission said the locations were raided after “complaints the businesses were operating machines in violation of Ohio law.”

The agency did not specify how the businesses were allegedly breaking the law.

Gaming equipment, cash, and comments were also seized, according to the OCCC.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.