Law enforcement participating in Click It or Ticket in KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the next couple of weeks, law enforcement agencies in Kansas and Missouri will increase seatbelt patrols as part of this year’s Click It or Ticket Campaign.

The goal of the Click It or Ticket campaign is to reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that are caused when drivers and passengers aren’t wearing seatbelts. Kansas City, Missouri police report that the majority of people who have died in crashes this year were not wearing seatbelts.

In 2023, the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A, the division that handles the Kansas City area, reported that 232 people died in car crashes. That’s a significant increase compared to previous years.

Troop A has reported 74 vehicle fatalities in 2024. That’s an increase compared to the same time in 2023.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, in 2023, more than half of the people who died in passenger motor vehicle fatality crashes in the state of Kansas were not wearing a seatbelt.

Law enforcement agencies will increase patrols through Memorial Day weekend when traffic picks up.

During the Click-it or Ticket effort, you’ll notice more officers patrolling and writing tickets for drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts.

During this time, drivers will also notice more messaging that shows why seat belt use can be a life-or-death decision.

KDOT data shows a significant increase in surviving a crash when a person is buckled up.

That’s why agencies across the country remind drivers to buckle up through the Click It or Ticket initiative.

Lenexa and Merriam Police Departments, along with other agencies across the Kansas City metro, will participate in this year’s effort.

Officials with the Lenexa Police Department said a grant from KDOT supports the increased patrols that are a part of this campaign.

