Law enforcement organizations speak out against Oklahoma's HB 4156

The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police and metro law enforcement agency leaders recently released a joint statement on House Bill 4156, saying that the immigration bill would deteriorate public trust in law enforcement and pose legal challenges in anti-racial profiling.

The bill was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt two weeks ago and will give state law enforcement officers the authority to arrest people without legal authority to be in the United States. Its effective date is July 1.

What does Oklahoma HB 4156 say?

House Bill 4156 will make "impermissible occupation" as a first offense a misdemeanor punishable by a year in county jail and/or a maximum $500 fine.

Subsequent arrests will be felonies punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a maximum $1,000 fine. In both cases, offenders will be required to leave the state within 72 hours of their conviction or release from custody, whichever comes later.

The bill's language states that the legislature "recognizes its duty to enact legislation that ensures the protection and enhancement of these essential rights, privileges, and immunities for all of its citizens, authorized residents, and lawfully present visitors."

The bill alleges that people who live in the U.S. without legal permission are often involved with organized crime, such as drug, sex and labor trafficking.

Oklahoma law enforcement officials' joint statement on HB 4156

The statement from state law enforcement leaders comes as organizers of the annual Hispanic Cultural Day at the Capitol shifted the format of the festivities to center around rallying against HB 4156.

In the statement, leaders wrote that law enforcement leaders from state organizations and municipalities weren't substantially involved while HB 4156 went through the legislature.

"Further, HB 4156 brings forth legal challenges in fair and impartial policing and anti-racial profiling," the statement reads. "These unintended consequences may deteriorate public trust in law enforcement in already vulnerable communities, ultimately resulting in increased public safety concerns."

The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police told The Oklahoman Wednesday that there's no tolerance for racism or discrimination in the state's communities.

"As communities take the time necessary to understand the statutory requirements of HB 4156, people can be assured that their law enforcement representatives will not profile individuals or question them about their immigration status without reasonable suspicion of a crime," the agency said.

HB 4156 could destroy the connections law enforcement has built within the state's immigrant communities, the joint statement reads.

"It is imperative we work collaboratively towards solutions that prioritize public safety while upholding the rights of all members of our communities," the statement reads. "We will continue to work with our respective legal advisors and community stakeholders to ensure our service is both lawful and consistent with community expectations that respect all those we serve."

