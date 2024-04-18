Law enforcement officials release more information on West Texas manhunt and murder victim

Law enforcement officials have confirmed the name of a murder victim and his suspected killer, who was sought in a West Texas manhunt.

The multi-agency search ended with the Ector County murder suspect dead after an officer-involved shooting, according to a media release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Names released of murder suspect and victim in West Texas manhunt.

The murder suspect has been identified as Trevor James Myrick, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The manhunt began Monday around 10:30 a.m. after Myrick allegedly confronted a homeowner in Odessa when a struggle ensued, officials said. He shot and killed the homeowner and took the homeowner's vehicle, according to allegations on the Ector County Sheriff's Office Facebook.

Ronald Wayne Irvin, 74, has been confirmed as the victim by Ector County officials.

"The manhunt for the suspect wanted in connection with murder in Ector County has ended," the Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, April 16. "The man believed to be the murder suspect is deceased following an officer-involved shooting earlier today."

After a cross country pursuit and then an overnight search for Myrick after he fled on foot, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers located him Tuesday near the intersection of Duncan Avenue and North Broadway Street in Mertzon. An officer-involved shooting took place.

This is an ongoing investigation. Texas Rangers are probing the officer-involved shooting.

