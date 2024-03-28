Which law enforcement officers won awards at the Stark County Crime Prevention Breakfast?

The Rev. Michael Pressley Sr., left, was named the Robert D. Horowitz Crime Prevention Citizen of the Year at Wednesday's Crime Prevention Breakfast sponsored by the Exchange Club of Canton-Stark County. He is standing with Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone. James Knight, crime prevention specialist with the county prosecutor's office, is in the background. Knight is secretary of the Exchange Club. He served as master of ceremonies.

PLAIN TWP. ‒ Most of those honored at the annual Crime Prevention Breakfast received awards for the work they do as paid law enforcement officers.

But the Rev. Michael Pressley Sr. was recognized for his work as a private citizen and volunteer.

"Rev. Pressley is a true testament of how the faith community plays a vital role in crime prevention and building relationships through community policing," Canton police Capt. Lisa Broucker wrote in nominating him for Robert D. Horowitz Crime Prevention Citizen of the Year.

She noted his role as founder of the H.O.P.E. Coalition (Health Overdose Prevention Education), which raises awareness of opioid overdoses in the Black community.

He also worked on the 2021 gun buyback program co-hosted by the Stark County Prosecutor's Office and Canton Police Department.

"He personally went to Walmart stores in the Stark County area ensuring there were enough gift cards to give to the public for exchanged firearms as promised," Broucker wrote.

"Pressley also previously managed the Brownfield cleanup program that trained unemployed and hard-to-employ individuals in environmental cleanup through Stark State (College)," she wrote. "Assisting to employ people experiencing employment difficulties helps to reduce recidivism and ultimately keep our community a safer place."

Four law enforcement officers and one civilian were also honored at the event, attended by more than 200 people and sponsored by the Exchange Club of Canton-Stark County at First Christian Church.

The other award winners were: Stark County Deputy of the Year, Deputy Alan Raber; Community Police Officer of the Year, Marlboro Township Officer Marc Merriweather; Canton City Police Officer of the Year, Officer Michael Volpe; Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year, Canton police Officer Jennifer Henderson; and Crisis Intervention Team Champion of the Year, Kody Gonzalez, Stark County Criminal Justice Information System.

This was the first year awards were given for crisis intervention teams, which bring together law enforcement, mental health professionals, advocates, people living with mental illness and their families and other partners to improve community response to people experiencing mental health crises.

James Knight, crime prevention specialist with the Stark County Prosecutor's office and Exchange Club secretary, served as master of ceremonies. His remarks about the winners included these words:

Stark County Sheriff George Maier, left, stands with Deputy Alan Raber, who was named Stark County Deputy of the Year on Wednesday at the Crime Prevention Breakfast sponsored by the Exchange Club of Canton-Stark County.

Alan Raber: 'exceptional service and commitment'

Raber is a nine-year veteran of the Stark County Sheriff's Office who has demonstrated "exceptional service and commitment" while working in the jail, civil and operations divisions. He was certified as a crisis intervention team member in 2017, was Traffic Safety Deputy of the Year in 2018 and received a five-year safe driving award in 2021. He currently serves as the county engineer's weight enforcement deputy.

He visits the Boys & Girls Club of Massillon to forge relationships with children, is active in community events and often volunteers for extra work.

Raber earned a degree in English literature from the University of Mount Union. He taught high school English and was an assistant wrestling coach for seven years. He graduated from the Kent State University Police Academy in 2014.

Marlboro Township Police Chief Ron Devies, left, stands with Marc Merriweather, who was named Community Police Officer of the Year on Wednesday at the Crime Prevention Breakfast sponsored by the Exchange Club of Canton-Stark County.

Marc Merriweather: Also received Shield Award for 'quick thinking and bravery'

Merriweather, a Cleveland native, pursued a career in law enforcement after high school graduation. He worked for the Cleveland Clinic Police Department for four years, receiving its Shield Award for quick thinking and bravery.

He became a part-time officer in the Marlboro Township Police Department in 2020 and went full-time in 2022. He has earned the department’s Purple Heart, Medal of Valor and Lifesaving Awards for his heroic deeds.

"Marc is very well respected and liked by his fellow officers," Knight said. "Marc is eager to learn, and regularly puts in for specialized training, most recently in sexual assault Investigations. He is highly popular in the community and regularly works security at the Chapel in Marlboro where he is quite popular with the parishioners."

Canton Police Officer of the Year Michael Volpe, left, stands with Canton Police Chief John Gabbard at Wednesday's Crime Prevention Breakfast, at which Volpe was honored. The annual event is sponsored by the Exchange Club of Canton-Stark County.

Michael Volpe: 'Few police officers have been more successful'

"Few police officers have been more successful over a longer period of time than Canton police Officer Michael Volpe," Knight said.

The U.S. Army veteran was hired in 2006 and selected in 2010 to join the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, where he has served since.

In May, he was chosen by FBI officials to respond to El Paso, Texas, to recover a kidnapping victim the FBI found in Mexico. He got confessions from the adult suspect and the victim related to the murder of the kidnapper’s mother in Ohio.

"In June, Mike led the task force during a search warrant in relation to a local gang member, resulting in the seizure of six kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of fentanyl, 50 pounds of marijuana, six handguns, $100,000 worth of jewelry and $1,004,496 in U.S. currency," Knight said.

John Aller, executive director of Stark County Mental Health & Addiction Recovery, left, stands with Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year Jennifer Henderson and Canton Police Chief John Gabbard at the Crime Prevention Breakfast. The annual event was held Wednesday at First Christian Church in Plain Township.

Jennifer Henderson: using training, experience, empathy

In 2023, Henderson responded to more than 200 requests for welfare checks and 31 mental health calls regarding people who were homeless, at mental health agencies, hospitals, residences, or were walking disoriented on public and private property and roadways.

"These individuals, which ages varied from juveniles to the elderly, were in some sort of crisis, with mental illness, psychosis, dementia, suicidal or homicidal ideations, and pharmaceutical medication reactions, as well as other reasons," Knight said. "During these interactions, Officer Henderson utilized her training and experience, and her own personality traits, to include empathy, to find options to assist these individuals in crisis."

Gino Haynes, community organizer of Canton for All People, was the keynote speaker for Wednesday's Crime Prevention Breakfast sponsored by the Exchange Club of Canton-Stark County. He spoke about how collaboration among faith-based and community organizations and law enforcement can create safer neighborhoods.

Kody Gonzalez: 'huge advocate' for crisis intervention teams

Gonzalez is project manager for the Stark County Criminal Justice Information System, a website for records of Stark County Common Pleas Court and the municipal courts of Canton, Massillon and Alliance.

He embedded an electronic version of the crisis intervention team form into the system that all county police departments can access. Completed forms go to a mental heath agency for client intervention and stabilization.

"This has streamlined referrals between the law enforcement and behavioral health systems. It has also allowed information sharing between police departments as they have access to other departments' forms that have been completed," Knight said.

The keynote speaker at the Crime Prevention Breakfast was Gino Haynes, community organizer from Canton for All People. He shared a message about how collaboration between faith-based and community organizations and law enforcement can create safer neighborhoods.

The purpose of the event is to highlight outstanding service by individual law enforcement officers and to acknowledge citizens who have worked with law enforcement and the court system in solving or preventing crime.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

