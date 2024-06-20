Law enforcement K9 handlers learn life-saving skills for four-legged partners

A trained professional demonstrates how to bandage an injured canine’s leg while in the field during a training hosted by K9s United on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

HAVANA — A "man's best friend" plays a crucial role in many law enforcement agencies.

That's why K9s United, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting and advocating for law enforcement canines, hosted a first aid training event for Tallahassee's local and regional K9 officers and EMS professionals.

The two-day training held this week at the Florida Public Safety Institute is aimed at equipping participants with life saving skills for their four-legged partners.

“Police dogs are indispensable assets within law enforcement agencies,” said Debbie Johnson, president and founder of K9s United. “By utilizing their remarkable abilities, these amazing dogs work hard every day to safeguard their fellow officers and communities."

Debbie Johnson, president and founder of K9s United shares the importance behind the first aid training for K9 law enforcement handlers Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Dozens of K9 teams and EMS professionals from Crawfordville, Live Oak, Marianna, Monticello, Perry and Tallahassee, along with Thomasville and Bainbridge, Georgia were in attendance with their furry counterparts.

K9 handlers and EMS professionals learned about canine physiology and anatomy, preventive first aid topics, such as heat stroke and bloat, along with point of injury medical care.

The handlers learned how to bandage a gunshot wound and tend to a snake bite as well as many other techniques that might be needed while their dog is in the line of duty.

"None of our members have luckily had to use this but the tools and the skills they are obtaining during this training for application down the road should they need it, they've all been giving nothing but accolades," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Jason King said.

The training featured a 70-pound canine mannequin that barks, bleeds and breathes like a real injured working dog for attendees to practice administering first-aid.

Tallahassee-based Survival Flight’s helicopter and team from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare landed at the Florida Public Safety Institute to demonstrate how dogs are loaded onto the gurney for transport to emergency veterinarian hospitals.

Each handler in attendance received a first aid kit with donated medical supplies from K9s United and Dustoff K9.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LEO K9 handlers learn life-saving skills for four-legged partners