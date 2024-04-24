Law enforcement IDs fisherman whose body was found in Green Lake

Apr. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — The missing fisherman whose body was found on Tuesday was identified by law enforcement personnel as Chris Taylor, 65, from Green Lake Township.

His sunken watercraft, a 14-16-foot, flat-bottom aluminum jon boat, was found by Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office divers around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Divers discovered his body an additional 70-100 feet toward the Green Lake public boat launch, where his SUV and trailer had been parked since Monday morning.

The dive team searched Green Lake using side scan sonar and information from the man's family.

"We searched just offshore from the boat launch where he launched at, and using that sonar we found what we believed looked like a boat on the bottom," Lt. Jon Morgan said.

An underwater robot with a camera operated by the dive team's ROV unit confirmed those suspicions, he said.

The investigation into why the boat failed and what happened remains ongoing with the sheriff's office.

The man's body was sent to Western Michigan University for an autopsy.