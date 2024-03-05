Law enforcement gathers evidence against prime suspect in Madeline Soto case

Law enforcement in Central Florida is continuing to build its case after the disappearance and death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Her body was discovered in a wooded area of Saint Cloud on Friday.

Her mother’s boyfriend is in the Osceola County Jail, on charges unrelated to her death.

Watch: Osceola County Sheriff Lopez apologizes after social media post shows possible body of Madeline Soto

Officials said he’s still not talking about the case.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening that Madeline Soto’s body has been found. Investigators said Osceola County deputies found the missing 13-year-old girl’s body at about 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area along Hickory Tree Road.

Detectives believe Stephan Sterns killed 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Monday morning at a Kissimmee apartment complex.

Investigators discovered the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Friday afternoon.

Investigators discovered the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Friday afternoon.

Investigators discovered the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Friday afternoon.

Sources say that Maddie’s body was found in rural St. Cloud near Hickory Tree Road.

Police and deputies canvassed the area of Osceola County for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

The Kissimmee Police Department will handle the search for Madeline Soto, said Chief Betty Holland.

The sheriff said the efforts will now shift to recovering her body.

Sheriff John Mina said he is confident that she is dead, and recovery efforts will continue.

Members of the community will gather to pray for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Deputies in Orange County said 13-year-old Madeline Soto has been missing since Monday morning. And now, her mother’s boyfriend is in jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material. Stephan Sterns was supposed to go before an Orange County judge Thursday morning but refused to be in court.

More than 50 members of the Orange County Emergency Response Team looked for the 13-year-old in various areas as our detectives continued their investigation.

More than 50 members of the Orange County Emergency Response Team looked for the 13-year-old in various areas as our detectives continued their investigation.

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed that the body of Madeline Soto, 13, has been located.

Investigators are taking their time as they gather evidence to tack on a possible murder charge.

They have to wait for results from lab tests to see what exactly happened to Madeline.

Watch: Former chief judge explains next step in Madeline Soto case as evidence builds against prime suspect

Legal experts expect Stephan Sterns to continue to not offer any answers to the officers trying to put him away for murder.

Many are also speculating Sterns could face the death penalty.

Read: Madeline Soto’s body found in rural Osceola County

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.