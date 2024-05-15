Law enforcement caravan honors fallen officers

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Powerful and fitting tributes continue during the 2024 National Police Week, which pays special recognition to peace officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty “for the safety and protection of others,” according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Explosion at Royal Chemical Company injures 3 in Macedonia

Wednesday evening, the Cuyahoga Falls and Silver Lake Police Memorial and Honor Guard Foundation partnered with the organization, Light Ohio Blue, to host a caravan of over 40 police vehicles from across Summit and Portage Counties.

The service and caravan started at 5:30 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium and ends at the Akron Rubber Ducks Stadium.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.