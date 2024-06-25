Law enforcement agencies team up for joint traffic enforcement on I-75

Three area law enforcement agencies are teaming up today for joint traffic enforcement.

Dayton Police will work with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

They will be out on patrol from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. today.

The enforcement’s goal is to help reduce crashes and stop crime on the roads, the spokesperson said.

The purpose is to raise awareness, provide education, and promote transparency throughout the area.