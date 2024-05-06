Law enforcement agencies searching for Catlin man wanted in Beaver Dams shooting

A manhunt is underway for a Chemung County man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting incident in the Beaver Dams area.

Around 7:45 a.m. Saturday, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting gunfire at Mill Hill Road in the town of Dix. Law enforcement was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers encountered an ongoing situation, and subsequent information led them to a secondary location on state Route 414 in the town of Catlin.

The sheriff's office didn't offer any details about the ongoing situation or if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Sheriff's deputies secured the area with the assistance of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Watkins Glen Police Department, and New York State Police.

Rexford Smith

Several fire departments and emergency medical personnel were also staged at the scene to providemedical assistance if necessary.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Rexford "Ely" Smith, 40, of the Town of Catlin.

Smith's whereabouts are currently unknown, and he is possibly armed with a firearm, police said. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no direct threat to the public.

Anyone who has information about the incident or Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office at 607-535-8222.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

