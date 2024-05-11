Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin show off photos of Friday’s northern lights
(WFRV) – The majority of Wisconsin got a great look at the northern lights overnight on Friday, May 10. And those patrolling Wisconsin’s streets during the second and third shifts posted about the incredible sights in the sky.
Below are some of the photos posted by law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin showing the aurora shimmering above.
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office
Winneconne Police Department
Fox Crossing Police Department
Wausau Police Department
UW-Madison Police Department
Hudson Police Department
Iowa County Sheriff’s Office
Cedarburg Police Department
