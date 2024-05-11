Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin show off photos of Friday’s northern lights

(WFRV) – The majority of Wisconsin got a great look at the northern lights overnight on Friday, May 10. And those patrolling Wisconsin’s streets during the second and third shifts posted about the incredible sights in the sky.

Below are some of the photos posted by law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin showing the aurora shimmering above.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Winneconne Police Department

Winneconne Police Department

Winneconne Police Department

Fox Crossing Police Department

Fox Crossing Police Department

Wausau Police Department

Wausau Police Department

UW-Madison Police Department

Sgt. Jake Lepper (UW-Madison Police Department)

Sgt. Jake Lepper (UW-Madison Police Department)

Sgt. Jake Lepper (UW-Madison Police Department)

Hudson Police Department

Hudson Police Department

Hudson Police Department

Iowa County Sheriff’s Office

Iowa County Sheriff’s Office

Iowa County Sheriff’s Office

Cedarburg Police Department

Officer Becker (Cedarburg Police Department)

Officer Becker (Cedarburg Police Department)

